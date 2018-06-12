Apple Replacing 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro Logic Boards and SSD Together

If you have a 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro with function keys and the SSD or logic board fails, Apple has a bigger repair in store for you.

According to an internal repair document MacRumors obtained, that specific model MacBook Pro needs to have both the logic board and SSD replaced if either fails. The document states,

Apple has identified a specific population of MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports) units requiring both solid state drives and the main logic board to be replaced when either has a functional failure.

This doesn’t include 15-inch MacBook Pro models, or models with Touch Bar.

The repair is free if you’re still within the first year of purchase, or under AppleCare coverage. This is an excellent example of why backing up your Mac regularly is important: you never know when a repair could get you a new SSD without your data on it.