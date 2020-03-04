Apple Updates App Store Review Guidelines to Cover Spam, Crime, and More

Apple updated its App Store review guidelines with some new rules to restrict certain types of app behavior.

Updates

Here are just some of the new changes:

1.4.4: Apps used to commit or attempt to commit crimes of any kind by helping users evade law enforcement will be rejected. Apps may only display DUI checkpoints that are published by law enforcement agencies, and should never encourage drunk driving or other reckless behavior such as excessive speed.

4.5.4: Push Notifications must not be required for the app to function, and should not be used to send sensitive personal or confidential information. Push Notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted in to receive them via consent language displayed in your app’s UI, and you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages. Abuse of these services may result in revocation of your privileges.

5.1.5: Use Location services in your app only when it is directly relevant to the features and services provided by the app. You may use location-based APIs to provide emergency services only if you provide notice to your users in your app’s UI that such services may not work in all circumstances…

