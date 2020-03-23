Apple Offers 10% When You Add Funds to Apple ID

Apple is giving customers a way to earn a bit of extra cash. When you add funds to Apple ID you get a 10% bonus. The offer is valid until April 3 and you can only get a bonus once.
Add Funds to Apple ID
- Open the App Store.
- Tap on your profile picture in the upper right corner.
- Tap on Add Funds to Apple ID.
You’ll get a different amount of money depending on how much you add. Adding US$10 gives you a US$1 bonus, while adding US$100 gives you a US$10 bonus.
Further Reading
[Apple Books Gives Out Free Books and Audiobooks]
Leave a Reply