Apple Offers 10% When You Add Funds to Apple ID

Apple is giving customers a way to earn a bit of extra cash. When you add funds to Apple ID you get a 10% bonus. The offer is valid until April 3 and you can only get a bonus once.

Add Funds to Apple ID

Open the App Store . Tap on your profile picture in the upper right corner . Tap on Add Funds to Apple ID .

You’ll get a different amount of money depending on how much you add. Adding US$10 gives you a US$1 bonus, while adding US$100 gives you a US$10 bonus.

Further Reading

[Apple Books Gives Out Free Books and Audiobooks]

[Oprah Has a New Coronavirus Show on Apple TV+]