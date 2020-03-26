Apple Extends App Store Deadlines Like Sign In with Apple

Apple published an announcement for developers saying deadlines for certain App Store requirements have been extended to June 30, 2020.

App Store Guidelines

Apple is extending the deadline from April 30 to June 30 for these items:

Apps for iPhone or iPad must be built with the iOS 13 SDK or later and use an Xcode storyboard to provide the app’s launch screen.

iPhone apps must support all iPhone screens and all iPad apps must support all iPad screens.

Apps for Apple Watch must be built with the watchOS 6 SDK or later.

Apps that authenticate or set up user accounts must support Sign in with Apple if required by guideline 4.8 of the App Store Review Guidelines.

Apps in the Kids category must be in full compliance with guideline 1.3 and guideline 5.1.4. of the App Store Review Guidelines.

Apps using HTML 5 must be in full compliance with guideline 4.7 sections 4, 5, and 6 of the App Store Review Guidelines.

