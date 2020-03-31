iWork for Mac Updated With iCloud Folder Sharing

Apple updated Keynote, Numbers, and Pages on the Mac today. It includes support for iCloud Folder sharing and other features.
Release Notes
Keynote
- Add a Keynote presentation to a shared iCloud Drive to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.
- Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.
- Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.
- Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned template chooser.
- Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.
- Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.
- Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.
- New “Keyboard” text build in and build out animation.
Numbers
- Create spreadsheets with more rows and columns than ever before.
- Apply a color to a background of a sheet.
- Add a Numbers spreadsheet to a shared iCloud Drive to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.
- Edit shared spreadsheets while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.
- Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.
- Print or export a PDF of your spreadsheet with comments included.
- Add a drop cap to text in a shape.
- Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.
Pages
- Select from a variety of gorgeous new templates to help you get started.
- Add a Pages document to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.
- Add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter.
- Apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document.
- Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.
- Print or export a PDF of your document with comments included.
- Edit shared documents while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.
- Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.
Updates for the iWork suite on iOS and iPadOS haven’t been released yet, but we can expect an update to them soon, possibly tomorrow.
Updates appreciated, but what Id really’ like to see is a much better spelling and grammar checker.