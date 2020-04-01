iWork for iOS Updated to Support Trackpads, Mice

On Tuesday Apple updated iWork for macOS to support iCloud folder sharing and other features. Today, iWork for iOS is receiving an update, as well as iMovie.

Add PNG, GIF, TIFF, and BMP files to your movie

Tap the Download All button at the top of the soundtracks list to download all bundled soundtracks at once

Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly rotate video 90-degrees clockwise or counterclockwise

Use keyboard shortcuts to toggle between the five inspector modes when a clip is selected: Action, Speed adjustments, Volume, Titles, and Filters

Use iMovie on ‌iPad‌ with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to create movies and trailers (requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4)

Use Keynote on an ‌iPad‌ with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to work with your presentations. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.

Add a Keynote presentation to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 or iOS 13.4.

Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ or ‌iOS 13‌ or later.

Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.

Touch and hold, then drag across multiple objects to select them.

Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned theme chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.

Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.