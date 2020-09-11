Apple has pushed updates to its App Store review guidelines regarding streaming game services, reader apps, and others.

App Store Rule Changes

Here are some of the biggest changes:

App Clips can’t contain advertising.

Games part of a streaming service like Microsoft’s xCloud must be separate apps.

Apps that offer content via videos, like online classes, can avoid Apple’s payment system if the classes are offer on a one-on-one basis.

Apps shouldn’t force users to rate the app, review the app, watch videos, download other apps, tap on advertisements, enable tracking, or take other similar actions in order to access functionality, content, use the app, or receive monetary or other compensation, including but not limited to gift cards and codes.

Apple also clarified some existing rules, such as:

Data gathered from the HomeKit API, HealthKit, Clinical Health Records API, MovementDisorder APIs, ClassKit or from depth and/or facial mapping tools (e.g. ARKit, Camera APIs, or Photo APIs) may not be used for marketing, advertising or use-based data mining, including by third parties.

More of these changes can be read on Apple’s web page.