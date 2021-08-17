In an email to customers on Tuesday, Apple shared some of its Back to College deals for 2021. Buy select Macs and iPads with education pricing and get a pair of AirPods. Students can also receive 20% off of AppleCare+.

Back to College With Apple

Here are some of the examples that Apple shares on its web page:

MacBook Air – education pricing starting at US$899

MacBook Pro – education pricing starting at US$1,199

iMac – education pricing starting at $1,249

Mac Pro – education pricing starting at US$5,599

Mac mini – education pricing starting at US$649

Pro Apps Bundle for Education – US$199

Like all of its products, these products are available with Apple Card Monthly Payments.