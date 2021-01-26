Apple is celebrating Black History Month 2021 with a variety of content as well as a limited edition Apple Watch called Black Unity Collection. It includes an Apple Watch Series 6, a Black Unity Sport Band, and a Unity watch face.

Black History Month 2021

Throughout February Apple will feature special content in its services.

: Users can visit the App Store Black History Month Hub, which will spotlight Black-owned businesses, developers, entertainment and gaming apps, and social justice apps. Apple Music will launch a monthlong experience across Apple Music, Apple Music radio, and Apple Music TV that highlights musicians spanning jazz, blues, soul, gospel, R&B, pop, and hip hop.

: On Apple Podcasts, listeners can enjoy an expansive set of shows from powerful Black voices including Michelle Obama, Joe Budden, Phoebe Robinson, and Baratunde Thurston. Apple Fitness+: Apple Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy a collection of themed workouts, featuring all Black artists across Cycling, Dance, High Intensity Interval Training, Strength, Yoga, and Treadmill.

These Black History Month activities complement the company’s ongoing commitment to honoring and celebrating Black voices. Earlier this month, Apple announced a set of major new projects as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI).