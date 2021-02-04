In an email sent to customers, Apple is offering special online deals when you shop using Apple Pay. This round of deals is for Valentine’s Day and lasts through February 14.

Valentine’s Pay

Shutterfly : Free 5×7 custom Easel Back Canvas for photo display with promo code LOVEAPPLEPAY in app.

: Free 5×7 custom Easel Back Canvas for photo display with promo code LOVEAPPLEPAY in app. 1-800-Flowers : US$15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.

: US$15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY. Baublebar: 20% off earrings, necklaces, and more with promo code APPLEPAY.

Apple included other suggestions in the email that aren’t associated with an Apple Pay deal. Gift the latest fragrances, skincare, and more through Ulta Beauty; order in from local restaurants using DoorDash, and find unique gifts by independent creators on Etsy.

Additionally, using Apple Maps on iOS 14 you can explore a curated guide in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Chicago from The Infatuation.