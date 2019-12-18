You Could Get up to 6 Months of Free Apple Music This Christmas

Apple is running a promotion for Apple Music. From now until December 31 you can get free Apple Music depending on your subscription level (via Macworld).

Free Apple Music

There are two parts to this. If you’ve never subscribed to Apple Music before, you’ll get six months free. If you have subscribed before and are re-subscribing, you’ll get three months free. Here’s how.

Download the Shazam app, which Apple acquired. Open the app, tap on the Library icon in the upper left . You should see a Limited Time Only screen where you can tap the Try Now button. Then, tap the Try It Free button, and you’ll be taken to Apple’s Music app.

