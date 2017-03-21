Apple Unveils New 9.7-inch iPad Starting at $329

Apple introduced an updated 9.7-inch iPad on Tuesday with an A9 processor starting at US$329. The update was one of two new products and came after scheduled down time at Apple’s online store.

The new iPad sports what Apple says is a brighter Retina display, a 64-bit A9 processor, 8MP FaceTime and rear-facing cameras with HD video recording, stereo speakers, Touch ID Home button, Bluetooth, and WiFi, along with cellular data on some models. It’s available in Space Gray, silver, and gold with 32 GB or 128 GB storage.

The WiFi-only models are priced at $329 for 32 GB and $429 for 128 GB storage. The WiFi plus cellular data models cost $459 for 32 GB or $559 for WiFi plus cellular.

Apple will start taking orders for the new models on Friday, March 24th with delivery starting the following week.