Apple has partnered with A-COLD-WALL from designer Samuel Ross to launch limited edition A-COLD-WALL Beats Studio3 headphones. They’re available for US$349.

A-COLD-WALL Beats

This collaboration infuses the iconic Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone silhouette with a slate color palette featuring a speckled cement application that covers both the headphones and ear cushions. The ACW bracket logo and onyx stroke run down each side with a clay color inner band to give the headphone contrast and graphic sophistication.

Beats Studio3 packaging is designed with wood fiber that is either recycled or sourced from responsibly managed forests. The exterior box and elegant, debossed band are constructed with recycled fiber content to promote resource conservation.

Incorporating the efficient Apple W1 chip brings seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices, up to 22 hours of battery life for all-day fully-featured playback with Pure Active Noise Cancelling on, and Fast Fuel technology for 3 hours of play with a 10-minute charge. Pure Active Noise Cancelling-off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life.