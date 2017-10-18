Adobe Brings AI to Creative Cloud Apps with Sensei

Adobe unveiled the latest updates to its Creative Cloud suite of creativity and design apps at Adobe MAX on Wednesday. Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premier Pro, After Effects, and more are getting a boost with Adobe’s Sensei artificial intelligence.

Sensei works as part of the actions you take in your documents. In Photoshop, for example, Sensei can help make more accurate selections when editing photos. In Premiere Pro it improves audio ducking so you don’t need to make as many manual adjustments.

Creative Cloud Apps

Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign all get performance and workflow improvements. Premiere Pro now supports state-of-the-art VR and 360 projects, adds responsive motion graphics controls, and adds what Adobe is calling “deep collaboration” features.

Project Felix has been officially renamed Adobe Dimension. The app lets users create and edit photorealistic 3D images and then simulate them in real world settings.

Adobe Dimension is designed to be easier to use than other 3D rendering products so creative pros who are more familiar with working in 2D spaces can create 3D representations of packaging and branding elements.

Character Animator is officially out of beta now. The app makes it easy to create 2D animation and includes visual puppet controls, physics behavior, pose-to-pose blending, and uses Sensei for lip-sync.

Lightroom in the Cloud

Lightroom’s big change this year is a move to the cloud. Adobe is focusing on cloud-based photo management and editing with automatic synchronization between devices.

For photographers that aren’t keen on Lightroom’s new cloud focus, there’s also Photoshop Lightroom Classic—literally Photoshop Lightroom with a new name. PLC sticks with local photo editing and management, but also gets performance improvements along with some editing enhancements.

New Creative Cloud Apps, New Prices

Adobe rolled out its Creative Cloud updates today, along with new pricing bundles.

Creative Cloud Photography includes Photoshop, Lightroom, Portfolio, Spark, and 1TB online storage for $19.99 a month. Current Creative Cloud Photography customers pay $14.99 for the first year.

The new Lightroom bundle includes Lightroom, Lightroom for mobile and web, Spark, Portfolio, and 1TB online storage for $9.99 a month.

Adobe is also increasing Creative Cloud all app pricing from $49.99 to $52.99 starting March 1, 2018, or at subscriber annual contract renewal.