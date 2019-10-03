Adobe Launches Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2020

Adobe unveiled the the 2020 version of Photoshop Elements and Preimere Elements Thursday. The updates included new Guided Edits on both pieces of software.

Adobe Adds New Features for 2020

Adobe outlined details of the update in a blog post. It added four new AI powered features to Photoshop Elements:

Automatically colorize photos

One-click selection

Smooth skin

There are also new Guided Edits in Photoshop Elements. This means there are now 55 in total. The updates mean the software can make unwanted objects in pictures vanish and add pattens onto photos. Furthermore, there is a FUJIFILM Prints and Gift service inside the software.

There are new Guided Edits in Premier Elements too. These allow users to create dynamic time-lapse videos, animate skies, and fill a frame with a photo. Adobe added a Reduce Noise effect into Premier Elements too. This improves video shot in low light. It also introduced Smart Tags to make finding video files quicker.

Expanded HEIF and HEVC Support

Furthermore, Adobe expanded HEIF and HEVC support. “With the 2020 release, you can also import, and edit HEIF photo files and HEVC video files on Windows as well as macOS,” the company said.