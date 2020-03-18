Apple Releases Mac Pro Afterburner Card as Separate Purchase

The Afterburner Card is a Mac Pro PCIe card that adds performance to the machine, but it was only available as a US$2,000 upgrade. Today you can buy it as a separate purchase.

Mac Pro Afterburner Card

Available to purchase today at Apple.com for US$2,000.

Shipping starts on March 30.

Apple says the Afterburner card can enhance ProRes and ProRes RAW workflows for film and video professionals. Much of the work with these codecs can be offloaded to this card, freeing up Mac Pro components like the CPU for other tasks.

It also lets you play back up to six streams of 8K footage at the same time at almost 30 fps in Final Cut Pro X. Or, with 4K footage you can play up to 23 streams at almost 30 fps. Three Afterburner cards can be installed in one Mac Pro.

