AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Get Firmware Updates

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 both received firmware updates today. The update for both products is the same: 2C54.
Here’s how to check which firmware update you have:
- Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad.
- Open Settings.
- Go to General > About > AirPods > Firmware Version.
Although you can’t manually download firmware updates, you can try to force the update by putting your AirPods in the case, connect the case to a power source, then pair them to your iOS device.
