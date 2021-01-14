AirPop introduced AirPop Active+, the world’s first smart air wearable mask, at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! at CES 2021. Chris Hosmer, co-founder and CIO, filled us in on what sets this mask apart.

The Active+ Smart Mask with Halo sensor help wearers get a deeper understanding of their respiratory health, with the Halo sensor bridging the gap between outside air and internal respiration. With the ability to capture breathing-related data, and correlate that information with real-time data about air quality and location, the Halo sensor can accurately tell wearers when to replace their mask’s filter, and help wearers unlock new biometric data that can be useful during everyday use and sports activities.

The AirPop Halo sensor, which is integrated into the AirPop Active+ Smart Mask, works in tandem with the AirPop app, which uses data collected by the sensor to give a visual overview of the wearer’s breathing behavior, breathing cycles, and even the pollutants that the mask has blocked during use. The Halo can also be used in Active Mode, which tracks metrics like breaths per minute, breaths per pace, and more, all of which can be seen from the Activity tab in the app.

The app can also notify the user when it’s time to replace AirPop’s snap-in filters, which block >99% PM0.3, including dust, allergens, particulate matter and microbial particles. Each of the four supplied AirPop filters come with a unique QR code that can be scanned by the AirPop app when it’s installed. This not only registers that a new filter has been inserted, but it also helps users ensure that they have a legitimate AirPop filter.

The Halo sensor connects to your Android or iOS device through Bluetooth, and the coin-cell battery lasts six months before needing to be replaced. The AirPop app also supports sharing data via Apple HealthKit, and allows users to see their breathing data alongside other previously-collected health data.

The AirPop Halo, with an AirPop Active+ Smart Mask and four filters, will be available in the U.S.A. and Canada from AirPopHealth.com in January 2021, and select national retailers in early 2021, for $149.99