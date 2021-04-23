Apple made its newest product, AirTags, available for customers to purchase on Friday. The shipping date could be anywhere from May to June, according to reports.

AirTag Shipping Dates

As of this writing, when I go to order some AirTags the shipping date shows May 3 – May 5 for both the single and 4-pack. But others are finding June that they won’t receive their package until June:

Wow. Didn’t think I would have had to have done midnight ordering on AirTags. Boy was I wrong. Shipping is already a month out! #AirTags pic.twitter.com/uCh3H421li — Adam Christianson (@maccast) April 23, 2021

Many of the AirTag accessories also show May shipping, except for the AirTag Hermès Key Ring which shows June 2 – June 9 as of this writing. For pick up though, for many locations you can get them on April 30.