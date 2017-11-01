Amazon Adds ARKit Shopping to its iPhone App

Amazon is making it easier to see how stuff looks in your home before you click the Buy button. The online retailer’s latest iPhone app update adds in ARKit support so you can virtually place items in your home while you’re shopping.

Amazon says thousands of items are available through its new AR View feature. You start by tapping the camera in the Amazon app, then choose AR View to select the product you want to virtually try out.

You’ll see the item overlayed in real space where ever you point your iPhone camera. You can see, for example, how a vase looks on your end table before buying it.

The Amazon app’s ARKit features require an iPhone 6S or newer, and iOS 11. You can download the app for free at Apple’s App Store.