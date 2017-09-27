Amazon Intros Echo Plus and Spot, Fire TV 4K

Amazon just ramped up its smarthome game—and Echo product line—with new Echo and Echo Plus smart speakers, and the Echo Spot. All three devices use Amazon’s Alexa voice control interface.

The new Echo replaces the current model and sports improved sound with Dolby processing and better far-field microphones. It’s shorter than the original, and Amazon is offering shells you can add on to better match your room. Instead of the US$170 price tag for the original Echo, the second generation model costs $99.99.

The Echo Plus is the same size as the original Echo and adds in a ZigBee-compatible smart home hub. The new device has what Amazon calls, “enhanced 360-degree omni-directional audio,” and smart home setup is handled through Alexa voice commands instead of an app. The Echo Plus sells for $149.99 and includes a free Hue smart bulb.

The Echo Spot is aiming for your nightstand with a 2.5-inch display and alarm features. It also displays weather, schedules and other data, shows live video from your home monitoring cameras, stream music, and more. It’s priced at $129.99.

The Echo and Echo Plus are available for pre-order today and will ship next month. The Echo Spot is available for pre-order now and ships in December.

More Echo Gear

Amazon also announced Echo Buttons, which are Bluetooth connected smart buttons you can use to control smart home devices or game accessories. They cost $19.99 for a two-pack and will ship in time for the holiday buying season.

As if that wasn’t enough, Amazon also announced the Fire TV 4K. The new model supports 4K HDR video, Dolby Atmos audio, and Alexa voice control. It’s priced at US$69.99. You can pre-order today and it’ll ship on October 25th.

No surprise, Amazon’s new Echo lineup will be out ahead of Apple’s HomePod which ships in December.