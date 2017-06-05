Amazon Prime Video Is Coming to Apple TV

During the WWDC 2017 keynote on Monday, June 5, Apple announced that Amazon Prime Video is finally coming to Apple TV this summer. This is something Apple TV owners have been asking for ever since the fourth-generation set top box was released.

Word of Amazon Prime Video arriving on Apple TV was leaked in early May 2017, but nothing was set in stone. With today’s announcement, Apple TV users can be confident of having a much better home theater experience in the near future. After all, until now, watching Amazon Prime Video was available only through the iOS app, which includes AirPlay support.

It isn’t yet clear if Amazon Prime Video will be integrated into the TV app on tvOS, or come only as a standalone app. It seems likely, however, that Cupertino would bake that support straight into the TV app.

Amazon ceased selling Apple TV devices in October 2015, citing customer confusion over which devices would support their Prime account. Today’s announcement means the Apple TV should return to Amazon’s marketplace in the near future. Apple CEO Tim Cook also said there would be more news about tvOS “later this year.”