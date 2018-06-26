Amazon Brings Voice Controls to Alexa App on iOS

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| Product News

Amazon added voice control to its Alexa app on iOS in an update on Tuesday. Users who have trained themselves on Alexa Skills can now use that same self-training on their iPhones and iPads to access the Alexa ecosystem.

Alexa App on iOS

Alexa App on iOS

The update is version 2.2.216514.0, and the patch notes are simple:

  • Tap the Alexa button and use your voice to ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, check weather, and more.
  • Various bug fixes and performance improvements.

The Alexa app is a free download on the App Store, and the update is available now.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account