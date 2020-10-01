The AMC+ streaming service has expanded to Apple TV Channels and Amazon, and you won’t need a cable subscription to use it. Although AMC Premiere is still available, going forward AMC Networks will promote AMC+ more (via Adweek).

AMC+ Streaming on Apple

You won’t need a cable subscription but after a seven-day free trial it will cost US$8.99/month. It includes content from other AMC channels like BBC America, IFC, and Sundance. “Mad Men”, “Killing Eve”, “The Walking Dead”, and more are available on the service.

AMC+ also has two series that won’t appear on AMC until next year. All four episodes of “The Salisbury Poisonings” and the first three episodes of “Gangs of London” are immediately available.

Apple TV Channels is a way for Apple customers to third-party services directly within the app. Other channels include CBS All Access, Showtime, Epix, Starz, A&E Crime Central, Acorn TV, Cinemax, and a variety of other services.