Restrictions for Kids Apps, HTML5 Apps Go Into Effect March 3

Apple is reminding developers that new restrictions for kids apps and HTML5 apps go into effect on March 3, 2020.

Kids Category

Existing apps in the Kids category in the App Store must be in full compliance with guideline 1.3 and guideline 5.1.4. Here’s what they say.

Guideline 1.3

These apps must not include links out of the app, purchasing opportunities, or other distractions to kids unless reserved for a designated area behind a parental gate.

Guideline 5.1.4

Apps may ask for birthdate and parental contact information only for the purpose of complying with these statutes, but must include some useful functionality or entertainment value regardless of a person’s age. Apps intended primarily for kids should not include third-party analytics or third-party advertising. This provides a safer experience for kids. In limited cases, third-party analytics and third-party advertising may be permitted provided that the services adhere to the same terms set forth in Guideline 1.3.

HTML5 Apps

When it comes to HTML5 web apps, apps that contain or run code not embedded in the app’s binary can’t give users access to real money gaming, lotteries, or charitable donations. They must be in compliance with guideline 4.7, sections 4, 5, and 6.

…(4) does not provide access to real money gaming, lotteries, or charitable donations; (5) adheres to the terms of these App Review Guidelines (e.g. does not include objectionable content); and (6) does not support digital commerce.

Further Reading

[How to Export Apple Card Data to a Spreadsheet]

[7 Free Secure Alternatives to Apple Apps and Services]