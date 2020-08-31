Apple announced Monday that it has updated the app review process as announced at WWDC 2020.
App Review Process Updates
Here are some of the changes:
- Bug fixes for apps already on the App Store will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues.
- Guideline violations can be addresses in your next update submission.
The biggest change is Apple opening up the process a bit by letting developers suggest changes to the review guidelines. This can be done at this web page by signing in with your developer ID.