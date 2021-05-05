Apple announced on Tuesday that developers have a new area to place App Store ads for their apps.

App Store Ads

These ads can be found in the Search tab of the App Store, prominently displaying them to users in the hope of clicks, purchases and downloads. Apple is offering developers a free US$100 ad credit to get started.

Search tab campaigns are only available as part of Apple Search Ads Advanced. Ads on the Search tab are created using the assets you’ve already uploaded to your App Store product page, and feature your app name, icon, and subtitle. Because of this, keywords aren’t needed for Search tab campaigns and Creative Sets aren’t available.

Ad pricing is based on a cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM) model, and developers determine the maximum amount they’re willing to pay.