Apple revealed its Apple Watch Pride bands for 2021. There is a Braided Solo Loop for US$99 and Nike Edition Sport Loop for US$49. Each also comes with an accompanying watch face.

Apple Watch Pride Bands Celebrate Diversity of LGBTQ+ Community

The Apple Watch bands build on the classic rainbow flag and look to also celebrate the contribution of multiracial activists to the progress of the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Edition bands are available to order today from apple.com and the Apple Store app. The will becomes available at Apple Store retail locations from May 25. The Pride Nike Sport Loop is also coming soon to nike.com.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop comes in 12 sizes and is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later. The special edition Nike Sport Loop is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later. The watch faces will be included in an upcoming software update.

Commenting on the release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality. On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during Pride season.

Financial Support For LGBTQ+ Advocacy

Apple is also continuing to provide financial support for a variety of LGTQ+ advocacy organizations in the U.S. These include:

Encircle

Equality North Carolina

Equality Texas

Gender Spectrum

GLSEN Human Rights Campaign

National Center for Transgender Equality

PFLAG National, SMYAL

The Trevor Project

It is also working with ILGA World internationally.