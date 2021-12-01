Since 2006 Apple has Raised $270 With (RED) to Fight AIDS

In the past 15 years Apple has raised almost US$270 million in the fight against AIDS, the company announced. To honor World AIDS Day this year, Apple is offering new ways for customers to learn, engage, and donate.

(RED)

In 2020, Apple’s support for (RED) helped prevent over 145,000 HIV-positive mothers from passing the virus on to their babies. Apple-supported grants have enabled care and support services for over 11 million people, provided over 192 million HIV tests, and allowed over 13.8 million people access to lifesaving antiretroviral treatments.

Apple says that COVID-19 has raised a challenge to HIV/AIDS programs with accessing care, diagnostics, and supplies. Redirecting donations to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response has helped mitigate the impact to HIV/AIDS programs.

Apple highlights how its latest products will have a (PRODUCT)RED model. This includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. Through the end of next year, half of the eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases will be redirected to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the fight to end AIDS.

Now through December 6, Apple is donating US$1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.

Starting today, Apple Watch users can show their support for (RED) directly from their wrist with a selection of six Apple Watch faces in red available for download from apple.com/product-red.