Apple Accelerates macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Cycle with Release of Developer Beta 4

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| Product News

Apple seeded macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Developer Beta 4 on Thursday, just three days after the release of Developer Beta 3. This marks an acceleration of the release cycle, which in the past has meant Apple is nearing release.

No new features have as yet surfaced in the 10.13.2 release cycle, suggesting it’s a bug fix and performance-centric update.

macOS High Sierra beta

Macs that have been provisioned for developer betas will find the update in Software Update on the Mac App Store. Developers can provision Macs in the Apple Developer Connection.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account