Apple announced AirPods Pro Monday — without a media event — featuring an in-ear design with active noise cancellation, as predicted by a recent leak. AirPods Pro are available for preorder now, and will ship October 30th for $249.

In-Ear AirPods

Apple’s new AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design. That means they’re designed to fit just inside your ear canal, where they form a seal. Regular AirPods are specifically designed not to just sit in your ear without fitting into your ear canal and without forming a seal.

There are pros and cons to both approaches. Regular AirPods allow you to maintain more awareness of your environment, for instance, which might be better for walking through a city. AirPods Pro, however, will have more responsive bass, and isolating you from your environment enhances the active noise cancellation process.

AirPods Pro In-Ear Tips and Apple’s In-Ear Sound Test

Apple is shipping every pair of AirPods with three different sizes of silicone tips. That’s all well and good, but Apple is doing something I haven’t seen before by having the AirPods Pro actually test to make sure you are using the right tips for your ear.

According to Apple. “After placing AirPods Pro in each ear, advanced algorithms work together with the microphones in each AirPod to measure the sound level in the ear and compare it to what is coming from the speaker driver. In just seconds, the algorithm detects whether the ear tip is the right size and has a good fit, or should be adjusted to create a better seal.”

If it works, that should greatly improve customer satisfaction for AirPods Pro.

Lots more details to follow.