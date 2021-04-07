A day after launching a testing app for Made for iPhone licensees, Apple has officially announced its Find My network that will work with third-party location accessories.

Find My Network

The Find My app has been updated in time for the announcement. When you open it, you’ll see a new Items tab at the bottom to add devices. New products that work with the Find My app from Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof will be available beginning next week.

Additionally, Apple is releasing a draft specification for chipset manufacturers later this spring. It will let location accessory manufacturers take advantage of Ultra Wideband technology in U1-equipped Apple devices, creating a more precise, directionally aware experience when nearby.