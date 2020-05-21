Apple Announces Short-Form Docuseries ‘Greatness Code’

On Wednesday Apple announced a short-form docuseries called “Greatness Code.” The first season will feature stories from LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Usain Bolt and others. It premieres globally on July 10.

Greatness Code

The first season will have seven mini episodes starring some of the greatest athletes in the world. Here are the athletes in season one:

Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James

Six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Record-holding Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White

World’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

Greatness Code will be co-produced by Religion of Sports and Uninterrupted. It will be directed by Gotham Chopra and executive produced by Devin Johnson.