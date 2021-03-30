Apple has officially set the date for WWDC 2021 and it’s from June 7 to June 11. Like the 2020 keynote this year’s program will be a virtual experience.

WWDC 2021

Products we can expect to see announced include iOS 15, watchOS 8, and other updates to its operating systems. For hardware, it’s possible Apple will mention new iMacs and AirTags, although we still expect the company to have a spring event that could mention new iPads along with AirTags.

This year’s Swift Student Challenge is now accepting submissions. Young developers are challenged to create a Swift playground that demonstrates their coding abilities. Now through April 18, students can submit their Swift playground to the Swift Student Challenge. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear and a pin set. For more information, visit the Swift Student Challenge website.

Although WWDC 2021 will be virtual, Apple is donating money to support its local communities. US$1 million will be donated to SJ Aspires, an education and equity initiative launched by the City of San José. SJ Aspires offers a performance-based scholarship program that educates students about their college and career choices, and provides individual mentorship and advising.