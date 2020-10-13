Apple is offering a new offer for one of its services. Last year we got a year of Apple TV+ free with the purchase of an Apple device. Starting October 22 customers will get three months of Apple Arcade free with a new hardware purchase.

3 Months of Apple Arcade

You’ll see this offer when you buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, or Mac. Normally US$4.99/month, Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription service with over 100 games like The Last Campfire, PAC-MAN Party Royale, The Survivalists, The Pathless, and more.