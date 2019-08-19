Apple Arcade Early Access Program Suggests $5 Subscription

Apple employees have been using the Apple Arcade early access program this summer. Examining the APIs suggest that the final price for customers will be US$4.99/month (via 9to5Mac).

Apple Arcade Early Access

Employees that are part of the Apple Arcade early access program are charged US$0.49 with a one-month free trial. The program is said to end when iOS 13 launches to the public. With a rumored iPhone keynote of September 10, we’ll also see services like Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

Today, I was able to get information about the price of an Apple Arcade subscription to customers. This information is available in one of the APIs used by the App Store app. According to a promotional message found in the service, the price for Apple Arcade will be $4.99 / month, including a one-month free trial. As Apple previously announced, the service will allow access to all members in a Family Sharing account.

Further Reading:

[Here are Some of the Games Included in Apple Arcade]

[Indie Games Get a Seat at the Apple Arcade Table]