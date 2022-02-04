Here are the Apple Arcade Games for February 2022

A handful of Apple Arcade games for February 2022 have been announced, from a variety of gaming genres. You can tap on the Arcade icon in the App Store and subscribe to the service for US$4.99/month.

Apple Arcade Games in February

In Bridge Constructor+ you have to prove yourself as an accomplished master bridge builder. Play 40 different levels, and build bridges over deep valleys, canals, and rivers. Stress tests reveal whether the bridge you build can withstand the daily stress of continual use from cars, trucks and, more recently, super-heavy tank trucks.

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon. Start enjoying the massive and ever-expanding features that deliver endless hours of the best strategy gaming available.

Wylde Flowers is a cozy life and farming sim with a witchy twist! Escape to a cute world of diverse folks, and magical spells, as you and the coven unravel a mystery. Play as Tara, as she arrives at a cozy rural island to help out her grandma and the family farm. Explore a wholesome world of magical realms, beautiful beaches, secretive forests and the friendly town of Fairhaven. Meet a charming cast of fully voice acted characters, with intriguing back stories to reveal. Find friendship or maybe even romance.; Transform the Wylde family farm into a productive haven bursting with fresh vegetables, fruit trees and cute baby animals.

A beautiful new adventure by the two time Apple Design Award winning developers of Old Man’s Journey and ELOH, in which a family of gibbons finds themselves lost in a dangerous world beyond their understanding.

There are also major updates in games such as WHAT THE GOLF?, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, and Zen Pinball Party.