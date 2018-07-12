Apple Unveils Blackmagic eGPU for MacBook Pro

Along with new Touch Bar MacBook Pro models, Apple unveiled a new Blackmagic eGPU on Thursday.

An eGPU is an external case that holds a graphics card that’s more powerful compared to what’s in your computer. The Blackmagic eGPU includes an AMD Radeon Pro GPU with 8 GB RAM, an HDMI 2 port, two Thunderbolt ports, and four USB 3 ports.

The Blackmagic eGPU doesn’t look to be user upgradable, so don’t plan on replacing the graphics card with a more powerful model in the future.

You can get the Apple-exclusive Blackmagic eGPU in Apple’s stores and on the Apple website starting July 16th.