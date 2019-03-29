Apple has officially canceled AirPower, saying that there were difficulties meeting its high hardware standards (via TechCrunch).

[Whatever Happened to AirPower?]

AirPower Canceled

First introduced in September 2017, Apple delayed the product for over a year. In an emailed statement, Apple senior vice president of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio said:

After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.

AirPower wireless charging mat reportedly shipping in March

Speculation says that problems arose because of the laws of physics. The charging mat was too hot when it ran because the wireless charging coils were too close to each other and the power management couldn’t be figured out.

The promise of AirPower was that you could set your device down in any direction—and use multiple devices—to charge.

[AirPower Image Hidden on Updated AirPods Page]