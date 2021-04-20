Apple Card was the first product announced at the company’s spring event on Tuesday. A new feature coming to the U.S. in May is Apple Card Family.

Apple Card Family

Apple Card Family lets people share their Apple Card with all of its features to track purchases and manage spending. Importantly, it now lets two people to co-own the card and share/merge their credit lines to build credit together. Co-owners need to be 18 years and older.

Apple Card Family also lets parents share the card with their kids aged 13 and up. Optional spending limits and controls help you make sure your kids don’t go too crazy with money.

Existing Apple Card customers can also merge their Apple Card accounts, giving the flexibility of a higher shared credit limit while keeping the lower APR of the two accounts. Co-owners and participants like kids will each receive Daily Cash for their Apple Card purchases.