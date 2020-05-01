Apple Card Deferred Payments Extended Through May

Continuing its actions from March and April, Apple and Goldman Sachs are allowing Apple Card deferred payments to be extended through May.

Deferred May Payments

Apple sent the following email to Apple Card customers:

We understand that the COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Card Support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your May payment without incurring interest charges. If you previously enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program in April, you will need to enroll again.

To defer your payment and skip interest charges, open the Wallet app on an iPhone or iPad. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner, then message or call Apple Card support.

Further Reading

[How to Export Apple Card Data to a Spreadsheet]

[Podcast Listeners Turning to Spotify in Some U.S. States]