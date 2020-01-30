Apple Card iPhone Financing is Available, But You’ll Still Need a Carrier Account

Apple Card iPhone financing is now available for unlocked iPhones, meaning without a SIM card. But the fine print says you’ll still need an account with one of the four major carriers.

Apple Card iPhone Financing

This program lets Apple customers buy an iPhone by financing it with an Apple Card. You’ll have a 24-month interest-free payment plan that works directly within iOS Wallet.

This kind of financing was previously only available with the iPhone Upgrade Plan, which didn’t include unlocked iPhones, so you had to have service with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile. But according to the fine print, that part hasn’t changed. Emphasis mine:

Trade In: Trade‑in values vary. iPhone 11 Pro promotional pricing is after trade‑in of iPhone X in good condition. Additional trade‑in values require purchase of a new iPhone, subject to availability and limits. Must be at least 18. Apple or its trade-in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit any Trade In transaction for any reason. In‑store trade‑in requires presentation of a valid, government-issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). Sales tax may be assessed on full value of new iPhone. Additional terms from Apple or Apple’s trade-in partners may apply. Monthly pricing: Available to qualified customers and requires 0% APR, 24-month installment loan with Citizens One or Apple Card Monthly Installments and iPhone activation with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

Apple customers who use prepaid carriers (raises hand) are still out of luck for an upgrade program and will have to pay for an unlocked iPhone in full.

