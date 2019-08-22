Following its Release, Apple Card Twitter is Here to Help

The Apple Card Twitter account is here to help you with all your credit card needs. Well, maybe. Right now there’s only one tweet.

Apple Card Twitter

It lives in the Wallet app. And in your wallet.

Learn more about Apple Card at https://t.co/py9EN04GiQ.

For support-related questions, contact @AppleSupport. — Apple Card (@AppleCard) August 20, 2019

Aside from claiming the Twitter handle @AppleCard, the account might not have much of a purpose. Apple says that customers who need help regarding their Card should contact the @AppleSupport Twitter account. You can also message customer support directly within the iOS Wallet app. Open Wallet, tap on the Apple Card, tap on the three dots in the upper right corner, and tap Message.

