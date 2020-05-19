Reports Says Apple Building Catalog of Older Video Content

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

A report today claims that Apple is trying to build a back catalog of video content to compete better with Netflix and Disney+ (via Bloomberg).

Apple TV+ Catalog

Apple executives are taking pitches from Hollywood studios to license older TV shows and movies, and have purchases some as well. Although Apple TV+ will continue to focus on original content, and so far no big franchises or blockbusters have been acquired.

Apple TV logo

The main edge that services like Netflix and Hulu have over Apple is the huge catalog of older movies and TV shows that customers can fall back on outside of original content. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ Has fewer than 30 original movies and shows.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
lkrupp215 Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
lkrupp215
Member
lkrupp215

If you can watch an older movie on Apple TV+ why would you even consider renting or buying it from the Apple TV app store?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 day ago