Reports Says Apple Building Catalog of Older Video Content

A report today claims that Apple is trying to build a back catalog of video content to compete better with Netflix and Disney+ (via Bloomberg).

Apple TV+ Catalog

Apple executives are taking pitches from Hollywood studios to license older TV shows and movies, and have purchases some as well. Although Apple TV+ will continue to focus on original content, and so far no big franchises or blockbusters have been acquired.

The main edge that services like Netflix and Hulu have over Apple is the huge catalog of older movies and TV shows that customers can fall back on outside of original content. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ Has fewer than 30 original movies and shows.