Apple Celebrates 2021 Veterans Day Throughout its Apps

Apple users will find special activations throughout Apple apps and services to share the stories and history of veterans.

Veteran Stories

offers users anywhere in the world a way to explore landmarks and memorials, such as the World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, or Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Apple Watch users in the US can earn a limited edition Activity award and animated stickers for messages by completing the Veterans Day Challenge.

Additionally, veterans and members of the US military, including Reserve, National Guard, and those who are active duty, are eligible for special pricing on Apple products and accessories throughout the year with Apple’s Veterans and Military Purchase Program.