In celebration of Earth Day 2021 today, Apple announced some new education resources, curated content, and activities for users.

Earth Day 2021 With Apple

The Apple TV app and Apple Books feature special Earth Day collections. Apple TV app users can view features on citizen activists and stories that explore the science and human cost of climate change and its impact on wildlife, and offer hope for the future.

Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy nature films like “The Year Earth Changed,” narrated by David Attenborough, as well as the second seasons of Apple Originals “Tiny World” and “Earth At Night In Color.”

On Apple Books, customers can explore books and audiobooks about reversing climate change and ways everyone can do their part, alongside spotlights on authors whose work explores environmental themes.

On Apple Podcasts, the “Earth Won’t Wait” editorial collection offers listeners insight and education on environmental issues, providing inspiration for active participation in the fight against climate change and underscoring the power and importance of nature itself.

On Apple Music, customers can listen to earth-inspired music on the “Sounds of Nature” and new “Mixtape for Mother Earth” playlists, or enjoy “Restore Our Earth Through Music,” a special editorial space that features a peaceful soundscape of the seven continents and exclusive motion covers.

The App Store provides a single destination for customers to find a wealth of information on how to make a positive environmental impact with apps such as Think Dirty, Deliciously Ella, All the World, and Kilma.

On Apple Arcade, “Alba: A Wildlife Adventure” tells the story of a young girl as she sets out to save her beautiful island and its wildlife. In partnership with Ecologi, each download of the game will result in the planting of one tree as part of a reforestation project in Madagascar.

Additionally, space game “TerraGenesis” also partnered with Ecologi for tree planting.

Apple Watch wearers globally can earn a special Earth Day Award and stickers for Messages by completing a 30-minute workout on April 22.

Finally, With new curated Guides from the National Park Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Red Tricycle, Culture Trip, FATMAP, and Lonely Planet, Apple Maps helps make exploring nature’s wonders a fun adventure for everyone.