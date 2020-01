Apple started a donation campaign with the Red Cross so that users can donate to relief efforts for the fires in Australia.

Donate

100% of the proceeds will go to the Red Cross; Apple doesn’t impose its 30% App Store tax. Customers can donate US$5-US$200 to the charity effort using their select payment method.

You can use this link to donate in the iTunes Store.

