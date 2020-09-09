Designers at Apple have created custom face masks for employees called Apple Face Mask and Apple ClearMask (via Bloomberg).

Apple Custom Face Masks

The custom face masks were developed by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams and distributed to corporate and retail employees. One mask is the Apple Face Mask and it’s comprised of three layers to filter particles inside and out. It can be washed and reused as many as five times. Apple is distributing this model over the next two weeks.

The second custom face mask is the Apple ClearMask. It’s an accessible transparent mask designed to show the full face for deaf or hard of hearing employees to read lips.

In April Apple released instructions to build face shields for medical workers battling COVID-19.