Apple has signed a multi-year deal with Skydance Animation and nabbed “Luck” and “Spellbound” for Apple Original Films (via THR).

Apple + Skydance

Skydance has impressive projects under its belt, like Star Trek, Altered Carbon, Terminator, as well as Grace and Frankie, Mission Impossible, and Dietland. The deal brings future films “Luck” and “Spellbound” over to Apple TV+.

”Follows the “unluckiest girl in the world”. When she stumbles upon a secret world of good and back luck, she much join forces with magical creatures to uncover an even greater force than luck. This movie was slated for February 18, 2022. ”Spellbound” is a musical fantasy in a world of magic. A young girl must break a spell that has divided her kingdom. This movie was set to be released in November 2021.

Both films were set up in partnership with Paramount Pictures, but Skydance can transfer them to another studio per its contractual rights.