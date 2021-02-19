Apple announced on Friday a new dramedy called “Physical” starring Rose Byrne. It’s created by Annie Weisman, and produced by Tomorrow Studios.

Physical

Set in 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

In addition to Ms. Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao. “Physical” is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios). Weisman and Byrne also serve as executive producers alongside Alex Cunningham, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements.